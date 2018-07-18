Robine, Robert H. Jan 2, 1961 - Jul 15, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, John and Virginia Robine; father-in-law, Lyndon Montgomery. Survived by wife, Teresa Robine; children, Rebecca Robine, Nick Robine; sisters, Diana (Rodney) Hanslip, Donna (Ken) Greenwood, Helen Adler; brothers, John (Deb) Robine, Wayne (Kathy) Robine; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Thomas (Paula) Montgomery. MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, 6-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St. 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

