Robinson, Jay December 28, 1951 - July 21, 2020 Omaha After a life filled with much love, laughter, and teasing everyone he came across our dad went to be with his bride in heaven. He will be deeply missed by so many. He was preceded in death by wife of 29 years, Patricia L. Robinson; father, Glenn G. Robinson, Jr.; mother, Martha J. Robinson. Survived by daughters: Jessica Barakat (Mike), Amanda Henderson (Justin), Dana Robinson; grandchildren: Katelyn, Jaelynn, Jack, and Baby Liv; sister, Gay Lynn Robinson-Abraham (Steve). CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Jay's Home, 10104 N. 48th Street Omaha, NE. Please dress in casual attire. Memorials to Ft. Calhoun High School or Longhorn Bar & Grill in Ft. Calhoun, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
