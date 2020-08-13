Roehrig, Darlene M. April 1, 1930 - August 9, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Henry J. and grandson, Chad Horton. Survived by her 4 children: Kathryn Murphy (Allan), Pat Roehrig (Kim), Jean Breeding (Robert), and Denise Holzapfel (D.J.); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private Family Services. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a video of the Mass, go to our website and click the service link in the obituary of Darlene any time after 3pm on Thursday. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
