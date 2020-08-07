Rolf, Lona Sue December 21, 1951 - August 3, 2020 Lona Sue Cone, age 68, was born on December 21, 1951, to Lowell and Doris Cone in Laurens, IA. She grew up playing an active role in her community. When Lona graduated high school she left Laurens to go to business school in Omaha, NE. She loved the city! Then in the fall of 1975 she met the love of her life, Jim Rolf. They married on June 25th, 1977. On August 8th, 1981, she gave birth to their daughter Jami Sue Rolf. From then on she enjoyed fellowship and mentoring children. Lona dearly loved spending time with her four grandkids, family and friends. She also loved being outdoors, planting flowers and watching the birds. Lona especially liked being around water any chance she got. Her infectious smile, beautiful brown eyes and kind compassionate spirit will be greatly missed by all. Preceded in death by parents, Lowell and Doris Cone; infant sister, Joyce Cone. She is survived by husband of 43 years, Jim; daughter, Jami Rolf (Brian Barrett); grandchildren, Kylee and Philip Gardner, Alexis and Braylen Barrett; sister, Wanda Lane; brother, Richard Cone (Glynda); nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9-10:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. For anyone attending masks and sanitizer will be available. Private family service will be held immediately following from 10:30-11:30am. To view video of the service, go to the bottom of the Rolf obituary at the website below. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.