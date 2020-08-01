Rolfs, Delmar James May 17, 1933 - July 29, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Marcia Mae Rolfs; parents, Louis Rolfs and Lilly (Koch) Rolfs. Survived by children, Cynthia (Jim) Kasten, James Rolfs, Candace Lee and Timothy (JoDell) Rolfs; siblings, Allan Rolfs and Patti O'Brien; grandchildren, Nathan Mosel, Zachary Mosel, Laura (Matt) Sanchez, Brandon (Larissa) Rolfs, Jaime Rolfs, Malcolm Lee, Alex Lee, Taylor (Jamison) Moore, Shanna Rolfs, TJ Rolfs; 11 great-grandchildren. VISITATION Monday, August 3, 2020 from 1-5pm with 5pm FUNERAL SERVICE following at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N. 204th St, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Private family interment held at Omaha National Cemetery. For full biography of Delmar please visit www.westlawnhillcrest.com. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page for those unable to attend: https://www.facebook.com/WestlawnHillcrest/ Memorials directed to Elkhorn Historical Society and Bethany Lutheran Church. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
