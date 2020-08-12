You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Rollins, Sheila M.
0 entries

Rollins, Sheila M.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Rollins, Sheila M.

Rollins, Sheila M. June 6, 1945 - April 16, 2020 COMMITTAL SERVICE with Military Honors will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10am at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Open Door Mission. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way (402) 293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert