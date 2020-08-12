Rollins, Sheila M. June 6, 1945 - April 16, 2020 COMMITTAL SERVICE with Military Honors will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10am at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Open Door Mission. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way (402) 293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
