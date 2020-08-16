You have permission to edit this article.
Ronneau, June D.
Ronneau, June D. June 24, 1935 - August 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Reese "Bud" Ronneau; daughter, Donna S. Cornwell; brother-in-law, Joseph Novotny. Survived by children, Steven (Renee) Ronneau, and Cherie (Ronald) VonWolf; son-in-law, Mitchell Cornwell; sister, Susan Novotny; grandchildren, Rex (Tricia) Ronneau, Cori (Richard) Bultez, William (Andrea) VonWolf, Mindy (Stephen) Brogan, Andrew VonWolf, Dallen (Kaitlyn) Cornwell, and Shane Cornwell; and great-grandchildren, Ava Ronneau, Hailyn, Camden Bultez, Lincoln, Monroe, Willa VonWolf, Mila, Jovi Brogen, Riley and Jase Cornwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: American Cancer Society or ALS Association. PRIVATE INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

