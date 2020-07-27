Looking for a loved one?

Roos, Dwain E.
0 entries

Roos, Dwain E.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Roos, Dwain E. March 21, 1933 - July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Theresa Roos; mother, Veronica J. Roos; and twin sister, Elaine Kelly. Survived by wife, Ethel; children, Matthew (Dawn) Roos, and Debra Smits; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Quinn Kelly. VISITATION begins Tuesday 9:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE, 10:30am, at Mortuary. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dwain Roos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News