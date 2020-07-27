Roos, Dwain E. March 21, 1933 - July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Theresa Roos; mother, Veronica J. Roos; and twin sister, Elaine Kelly. Survived by wife, Ethel; children, Matthew (Dawn) Roos, and Debra Smits; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Quinn Kelly. VISITATION begins Tuesday 9:30am, with FUNERAL SERVICE, 10:30am, at Mortuary. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
