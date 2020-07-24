Rose, Susan Marie June 4, 1949 - July 22, 2020 Susan is survived by daughters, Kara (Yancy) Hills, Suzanne Rosenthal; grandchildren: Samantha Harkendorff, Jessie Mosher, Jacob Rosenthal, Daniel Rosenthal, Madison Rosenthal, Samuel Adams; great-grandchildren, Tommy Tobin, Kaiya Lowe; sister, Judy Dorazio; niece, Stacey Bergbower; nephew, Tim Byrne; and cousin, Kathy Brooks. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, July 29, at Mary Our Queen, 3405 S 118th St. Private family burial at Holy Sepulcher. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Services can be viewed live at the following link: Vimeo.com/moqchurch KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.