Looking for a loved one?

Rose, Susan Marie
0 entries

Rose, Susan Marie

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Rose, Susan Marie June 4, 1949 - July 22, 2020 Susan is survived by daughters, Kara (Yancy) Hills, Suzanne Rosenthal; grandchildren: Samantha Harkendorff, Jessie Mosher, Jacob Rosenthal, Daniel Rosenthal, Madison Rosenthal, Samuel Adams; great-grandchildren, Tommy Tobin, Kaiya Lowe; sister, Judy Dorazio; niece, Stacey Bergbower; nephew, Tim Byrne; and cousin, Kathy Brooks. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, July 29, at Mary Our Queen, 3405 S 118th St. Private family burial at Holy Sepulcher. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Services can be viewed live at the following link: Vimeo.com/moqchurch KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News