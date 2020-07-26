Rosenberry, Bobbie L. June 23, 1935 - July 22, 2020 Preceded by wife, Marilyn. Survived by children: Valerie Carlone (Vince), Robert Rosenberry (Lynn), Eric Rosenberry, and Stephen Rosenberry (Cheri); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Lorene Cerny; other relatives and friends. Private Family Services. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
