Rosenberry, Bobbie L.

Rosenberry, Bobbie L. June 23, 1935 - July 22, 2020 Preceded by wife, Marilyn. Survived by children: Valerie Carlone (Vince), Robert Rosenberry (Lynn), Eric Rosenberry, and Stephen Rosenberry (Cheri); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Lorene Cerny; other relatives and friends. Private Family Services. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Rosenberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

