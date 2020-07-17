Looking for a loved one?

Rosenbohm, Marion E. December 20, 1931 - March 23, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 18th, 10am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 "Q" St., with Military Honors at 1:30pm in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Rosenbohm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

