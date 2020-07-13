Rosenbohm, Marion E.

Rosenbohm, Marion E. December 20, 1931 - March 23, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 18th, 10am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 "Q" St., with Military Honors at 1:30pm in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Rosenbohm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace

Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.