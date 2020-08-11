Rother, Edward J. "Ed" August 10, 1952 - August 6, 2020 Edward "Ed" J. Rother, age 67 of Papillion, NE, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Ed was born August 10, 1952 to Henry G. and Ethel (Whalen) Rother in St. Paul, NE. Ed was in the U.S. Army during Vietnam where he was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. He obtained his BS in Finance and Accounting. He married Kathy (Hancock) on February 6, 1976. He was employed by Accredited Collection Services of Omaha. He is survived by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and daughter. A private graveside service will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the wounded vets from the 101st Airborne. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.