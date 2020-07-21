Looking for a loved one?

Rudloff, Jerry February 19, 1934 - July 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Clarice and Carl; son, Michael; brothers, Tom, Jim; sister: Judy; sister-in-law, Betty; brother-in-law, Dick McNally. Survived by children, Anne Trouba (Tom), Guy Rudloff; brother, Howard Rudloff; sisters, Nancy Teply, Bonnie McNally; granddaughter, Ashley Trouba; cousin, Bette Ellen Collins (Gary). Service TBA. Memorials to Immanuel Fontenelle Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Rudloff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

