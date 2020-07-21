Rudloff, Jerry February 19, 1934 - July 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Clarice and Carl; son, Michael; brothers, Tom, Jim; sister: Judy; sister-in-law, Betty; brother-in-law, Dick McNally. Survived by children, Anne Trouba (Tom), Guy Rudloff; brother, Howard Rudloff; sisters, Nancy Teply, Bonnie McNally; granddaughter, Ashley Trouba; cousin, Bette Ellen Collins (Gary). Service TBA. Memorials to Immanuel Fontenelle Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Rudloff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.