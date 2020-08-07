Ruma, Carmelo Sr. August 5, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Sally Ruma; parents, Sam and Mary Ruma. Survived by daughter, Ranae Ruma; sons, Carl Ruma (Darlene), Christopher Ruma; friend, Joy; grandson, Doug Ruma; sisters, Rose Dimauro and Joy Griffin; many nephews and nieces. No Services.
