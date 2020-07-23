Rusie, Cleone M. June 4, 1926 - July 22, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6-8pm, at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10am at St. Mark Lutheran Church (90th & Blondo). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
