Rutledge, David LeRoy August 2, 1934 - August 5, 2020 David LeRoy Rutledge, age 86, formerly of Westminster, CO departed this life on Wednesday August 5, 2020, at Gordon Hospital in Calhoun, GA. Mr. Rutledge was born on August 2, 1934 in Tekamah, NE. He was preceded in death by wife, Carol A. Rutledge; and daughter, JoEllen Love. He was a son of the late Victor LeRoy and Josie E Rutledge. He is survived by his daughters, Pam Sellers, Sandy Capps and Kimberly Rutledge; grandchildren, Angela Keller-Love, Stephany Rutledge, and Tyler David Capps. He is also survived by his siblings, Peggy Rennerfeldt, Everett Rutledge and Mary Holt. No Public Services will be held now but a Celebration of Life will be held later in Nebraska. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.pondersfuneralhome.com Ponders Calhoun Chapel Calhoun, GA 706-625-7577
