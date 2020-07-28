Looking for a loved one?

Salkauskas, Rosvita T. July 21, 1956 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Antanas and Teresa. Survived by sister Donna Salkauskas; nephew Mike Salkauskas; great-niece Lilah Salkauskas; and many other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at the Mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rosvita Salkauskas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

