Samson, Barbara J.
Samson, Barbara J.

Samson, Barbara J. August 4, 1949 - August 11, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by parents, Robert and Patricia Nelson; sister, Linda Sturdevant. Survived by sons, Michael and Ronald (Brandi) Samson; daughter, Kris (Chad) Miller; 9 grandchildren. No services scheduled. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Samson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

