Samuels, Robert E. III April 22, 1928 - July 24, 2020 Age 92. Son of Robert II and Mildred Samuels, born in Omaha. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Gwendolyn. Survived by his sons: Robert IV, Kevin (Debra), and Craig; his grandchildren: Tanisha, KeVonna, and D'Shaun; great-grandson, Vernal; and brothers, Ronnie and Allen Bailey. RIP. Private Family Services Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Samuels, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.