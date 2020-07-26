Looking for a loved one?

Samuels, Robert E. III April 22, 1928 - July 24, 2020 Age 92. Son of Robert II and Mildred Samuels, born in Omaha. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Gwendolyn. Survived by his sons: Robert IV, Kevin (Debra), and Craig; his grandchildren: Tanisha, KeVonna, and D'Shaun; great-grandson, Vernal; and brothers, Ronnie and Allen Bailey. RIP. Private Family Services Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Samuels, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

