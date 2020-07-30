Sandoz, Glen Albert June 23, 1936 - July 25, 2020 Glen is survived by his wife, Donna, his daughter, Sherri Tyler and son-in-law Kip Tyler of Omaha; his grandchildren: Hollie and Micah Schmiedeskamp of Denver, CO, Sean and Katie Tyler of rural Ames, NE, Ian and Tara Tyler of Omaha, Jasmine Tyler and fianc� Steven Tyson, and Mercedes Tyler, all of Omaha. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Almah, Nellie, Elias, Oliver, and Zella. Through their love, Glen and Donna saw as sons Chuck (Erminia) Peck of Omaha, Irv (Lisa) Simmons of Texas, and Gounri (Wendy) Ourdraogo of Omaha. He is also survived by his sister Alta Breunsbach and her husband Dan of Michigan and five nieces and nephews. This man of God will be greatly missed. VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, July 31st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, August 1st at 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master-East Campus, 2617 S. 114th St. Interment: Saturday, 3pm at Heim Cemetery in Dawson, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master or The Gideons International. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
