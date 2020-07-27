Looking for a loved one?

Sandoz, Glen Albert
0 entries

Sandoz, Glen Albert

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Sandoz, Glen Albert June 23, 1936 - July 25, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, July 31, 5-7pm, West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, August 1, 10am, Lutheran Church of the Master-East Campus, 2617 S. 114th St. Interment: Saturday 3pm at Heim Cemetery, Dawson, NE. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Sandoz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News