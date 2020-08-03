Sass, Gary Jacob Age 77 - July 30, 2020 Gary Sass, age 77 of Bennington NE, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob H. and Sophie Sass. Gary is survived by his wife, Patricia Sass of Bennington; son, Ryan (Kelsey) Sass of Blair, NE; daughters, Robyn (Travis) Dallegge of Omaha, Stacey Spicer of Bennington, Christina Sass of Blair, and Emily (Travis) McIntosh also of Blair; as well as nine grandchildren. VISITATION following Covid-19 guidelines will be Monday from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 11am Tuesday, August 4, all at the Reichmuth Funeral Home, with Rev. Shawn Linnell Officiating. A Private Family Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials can be made to the Cemetery, or a charity of your choice and left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home at 21901 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
