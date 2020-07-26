Sayler, Sandra Bator June 3, 1938 - July 19, 2020 Sandra B. Sayler passed away on July 19, 2020 in Omaha. She was born in Beaumont, TX to the late Cecil P. and Frances (Dahms) Bator. Her early years were spent in Columbus NE, followed by York, NE where she graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School. She attended Quincy College in Quincy, IL and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln NE, worked for the American Red Cross, and then married Stephen G. Sayler in 1961. A lifelong practicing Catholic, she was a member of St. James Church and St. Philip Neri Church in Omaha. She and Steve raised three children. She enjoyed involvement in their school and sporting activities, family boating outings, and symphony concerts and outdoor music events with Steve. After her children were grown, she worked for a time at the Omaha World Herald. She was a Girl Scout leader, enthusiastic cook, and devoted "Granny" to her granddaughters Andrea and Brenna. Sandra is survived by her husband, Steve of Omaha; children, Cynthia Davidson (Mark) of Leawood KS, Douglas Allen Sayler of Omaha, and Christine Butler (Robert) of Madison, WI; granddaughters, Andrea Davidson of Kansas City, MO and Brenna Butler of Madison, WI; brother, Cecil P. Bator (Linda) and nephews, Thomas and Michael Bator of Los Angeles, CA; and cousin and lifelong friend, Judie Johnson of Couer d'Alene, ID. Rest Peacefully, Granny.
