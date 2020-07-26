Schinstock, Francis Age 97 - July 24, 2020 West Point, NE. Died at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. Francis is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of West Point; children, James (Maria) of West Point, Jeanne of Omaha, Clark of Norfolk NE, Ronald (Kelli), and Keith all of Omaha. FUNERAL MASS will be 10:30am Monday, July 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point. The Funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Seating for the Funeral and Rosary will be socially distanced by household. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. VISITATION with family present will be Sunday from 3-5pm, with Knights of Columbus ROSARY at 5pm at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. A Memorial has been established. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com
