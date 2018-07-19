Schmitz, Linda C. Jan 22, 1950 - Jul 16, 2018 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Tracy. Survived by husband, Larry; sons, Troy, Travis (Julie), Tony (Erin); grandchildren: Delaney, Claire, Finn, Archer, Sawyer; five sisters; three brothers; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service 7pm at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 4pm Saturday, St. John's Cemetery, Arcadia, IA. Memorials to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School, Omaha, NE; or Angels Among Us (http://myangelsamongus.org/). ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

