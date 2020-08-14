Schneider, Arlene E. August 31, 1932 - August 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert F. Schneider; sister, Ivalee McCombs (James); brothers, James and Bobby Wilson. Survived by sons, Randall (Barbara), Steven (Sherry); grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew, Jacquelyn, Michael and Patrick, and four great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: Saturday, August 15th, 1pm, West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 12pm. Interment: Resurrection. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
