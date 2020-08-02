Schneider, N. Jean April 22, 1930 - July 28, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Fred William Schneider, Sr. Survived by children, Debra (Ed) Schneider, Michael (Laurie) Schneider, Mark Schneider, F. William Schneider, Jr.; grandchildren, Dede, Nick, Amanda, Kristine, Eric; sister, June Rothman; sister-in-law, Dixie Schneider; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Monday, 12-1pm, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
