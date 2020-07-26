Looking for a loved one?

Schonberner, Robert E. "Big Bob"
Schonberner, Robert E. "Big Bob"

Schonberner, Robert E. "Big Bob" Age 91 - April 29, 2020 Valley, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, August 2, at The Eagles Club in Elkhorn, NE. Please stop by and pay your respects from 1-3pm. Burial to be at a later date in Junction City, KS.

