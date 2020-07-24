Schumacher, David G. SERVICES, Friday, July 24, 10am at the St. James Catholic Church. Inurnment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Spirit Catholic Radio, Masses or your favorite charity. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant a tree in memory of David Schumacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.