Schumacher, David G.
Schumacher, David G.

Schumacher, David G. April 9, 1937 - July 20, 2020 Survived by his wife, Theresa Schumacher; children, Perry (Kris), Mark (Kim), Doug (Jacquie) and Steve (Billie) Schumacher; grandchldren, Dustin, Ryan, Kyle, Jules, Amanda, Heidi, Holly, Heather, Shane, Sydney, David and Mason; great grandchildren, Nixon and Knox; sisters, Lorna Young, Trudie Hughes; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Galyn Schumacher. SERVICES, Friday, July 24, 10am at the St. James Catholic Church. Inurnment, Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Thursday July 23, 4pm at St. James Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. Memorials to Spirit Catholic Radio, Masses or your favorite charity. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

