Schwertley, Rev. James F. January 29, 1929 - July 8, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 13th, 10am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Schwertley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(1) entry

KMCCLELLAN2
KATHLEEN MCCLELLAN

Father Schwertley was a very sweet and kind man, we always enjoyed mass at St. Mary Magdalene’s when he was there. I’ll never forget the Christmas season when he said the congregation looked glum and had us sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” He will be missed.

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.