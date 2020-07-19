Scudder, Gertrude Helen February 9, 1914 - July 14, 2020 Gertrude died July 14, 2020 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City at the age of 106 years, 5 months and 5 days. She graduated from Nehawka High School and married Albert Scudder on January 23, 1933. Gertrude worked for 25 years at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City and volunteered at the Ambassador Care Center for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughters, Marilyn and Marcena; daughter, Arlene Heng; brother, Bob Burton; sisters, Jean Nacy, Mildred Stones and Gwen Spangler. Survivors include her son, Bob (Kathy) Scudder of Omaha; son-in-law, Bob (Bonnie) Heng of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. There will be No Viewing or Visitations. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka. Online condolences may be expressed at marshallfuneral.com. MARSHALL FUNERAL CHAPEL 1109 First Corso, Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-5331
