Seaver, LaRoy Edward LaRoy Edward Seaver died on July 6, 2020 at Estes Park Health in CO. He was born September 21, 1920 in Omaha NE while his parents, Arden E. and Bertha (Decker) Seaver were living at Scribner NE. They moved to Elk City NE in 1922. In 1942 LaRoy was drafted into Civilian Public Service as a conscientious objector. In 1943 he married Pauline Roberts of Lewellen NE. The family lived in Harriman NY while he attended Union Theological Seminary and Drew School of Theology. After obtaining his master's, LaRoy served in NE as Methodist pastor for Exeter/ Milligan, Big Springs, Hebron/ Belvedere, Wahoo/ Ithaca, Omaha Pearl Memorial/ Asbury and Lincoln Southminster. Pauline died in 1979. That year Sun Newspapers named LaRoy an Omahan of the Year. He married Mary (Stoffel) Newman in 1981. They retired in CO. LaRoy was preceded in death by three sisters; and son David. Survivers include wife, Mary of Estes Park; daughters, Judi and Miriam; sons, Mark (Andrea Sedlak), and Tim (Laura Mills); step-children; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Memorials to local Methodist Churches.
