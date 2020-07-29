Looking for a loved one?

Semin, William G.
Semin, William G.

Semin, William G. July 18, 1924 - July 28, 2020 Survived by sister, Catherine Palinski; nephew, John Palinski (Linda); nieces: Alyce Benefeldt (John), Mary Bryson (Terry) and Christine Hampton; grand nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Arlette Larsen; and brother, Arthur Semin. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, July 30th from 10am to 11am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1723 S. 17th St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

