Severson, Harry E. December 17, 1934 - July 27, 2020 Survived by children: Doug Severson, Joel Severson, Susanna Leonard (Ralph); grandchildren: Tony Severson (Theresa), Brandy Valdez, Andrew Leonard, Cory Leonard; great-grandchildren: Bianca, Carmen, Raena, Layla; sister, Ruth Ann Paulsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Raymond and Dorothy Severson; wife, Yvonne M. Severson; sister, Barbara Moffat; significant other, Jeanie Basilevac. MEMORIAL GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.