Looking for a loved one?

Severson, Harry E.
0 entries

Severson, Harry E.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Severson, Harry E.

Severson, Harry E. December 17, 1934 - July 27, 2020 Survived by children: Doug Severson, Joel Severson, Susanna Leonard (Ralph); grandchildren: Tony Severson (Theresa), Brandy Valdez, Andrew Leonard, Cory Leonard; great-grandchildren: Bianca, Carmen, Raena, Layla; sister, Ruth Ann Paulsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Raymond and Dorothy Severson; wife, Yvonne M. Severson; sister, Barbara Moffat; significant other, Jeanie Basilevac. MEMORIAL GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Severson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News