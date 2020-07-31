Shaffer, Lila J. Age 79 Of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Sharon Roman; and brother, Lynn Kumke. Survived by children, Deb and Mark Hopkins of Bennington; Teri and Don Dennhardt of Omaha; Vicki Christiansen of Omaha; and Bob and Tessa Shaffer of Papillion, NE; 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. GATHERING with the family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 6-7pm, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 7pm, all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.