Shanahan, Leta Rae June 25, 1939 - April 12, 2020 Services have been scheduled for Leta Shanahan, who died on April 12, 2020. Leta, age 80, was preceded in death by her husband Pat; and son Patrick. Survivors include children, Deb, Mike, Jan and Tim; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings and other relatives; friends; and more than 95 children who Leta served during her 50 years as a home daycare provider. VISITATION: Friday, July 24, from 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE at Kahler Dolce Mortuary, 411 N. Washington St. MASS: Saturday, July 25, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., Papillion. INTERMENT: Cedar Dale Cemetery. COVID-19 distancing restrictions will be observed so no luncheon is planned. Masks are encouraged. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
