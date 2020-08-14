Shanahan, Marilyn Sue April 9, 1936 - August 10, 2020 Marilyn Sue Shanahan, was born on April 9, 1936, in Magnolia, IA, where she grew up riding horses on the family farm. She met her husband of 65 years, Robert J. Shanahan, while in college and was a proud military wife while her husband served various tours of duty. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, she earned her doctorate in education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and spent her entire professional life in education teaching at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Lincoln. Marilyn was a remarkable woman and an amazing mother who dearly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and had an incredibly green thumb, often growing beautiful flowers and wonderful produce, which she generously shared with her friends and family. She was also an animal lover and was particularly fond of caring for her granddogs and watching all the different birds that visited her garden. Marilyn was a member of the Red Hats ladies' group and DAR. She passed away too soon from a pulmonary embolism on August 10, 2020, and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert J. Shanahan; brother, Raymond Mether, Magnolia, IA; sons, Robert S. Shanahan, Papillion, NE; Jon P. Shanahan, (Timea McMillen), Oviedo, FL; and daughter, Susan M. Shanahan, (William Sinnott), Tampa, FL. SERVICES will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Logan, IA, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11am. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
