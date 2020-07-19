Shaw, Julia Ann Marie February 8, 1962 - July 10, 2020 Julia was born February 8th, 1962, passed away July 10th, 2020 in Omaha. She is survived by son, Cole Bartels; and her four brothers. After attending Papillion High School, she worked in office administration in the Omaha area before relocating to Boston, where she lived and worked for 30 years. Private services will be held. For additional information visit: BramanMortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
