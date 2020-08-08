Shelly, Zachary K. Age 14 Of Hamburg, IA. Survived by mom, Stacey Ebert (Lee), Hamburg, IA; dad, Gregg Shelly, Auburn, NE; sisters: Madison Mize and Jordyn Ebert; "brother," Andrew L. Brown, all of Omaha; nephew, Kendrick Belt; maternal grandmother, Deborah Hegwald; maternal grandfather, Jack Hegwald (Janiece), all of Omaha; paternal grandfather, Jack Shelly (Sharon), Papillion, NE; great-grandmothers: Vella Lower, Iola, KS and Arlene Shelly, Washington, NE; several aunts, uncles and cousins. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, August 10, 11am at the Hamburg, IA Football Field. Burial in Hamburg Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. OPEN VISITATION: Sunday, August 9, 3-7pm at Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA. Memorials to the family. RASH-GUDE FUNERAL HOME 1220 Main St., Hamburg, IA 51640 (712) 382-1024 | www.gudefuneralhomes.com
