Sherman, Mary July 30, 2020 Mary passed away of natural causes after a courageous 20-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She spent the last 16 years with her husband, Bret Johnson, living in Omaha and Phoenix and pursuing her passion of rescuing dogs. At any given time, she and Bret owned/fostered between 3 and 6 rescue dogs. Mary and Bret have given many special need and senior dogs an incredible life for their remaining years.Mary attended the University of Arizona and was president of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She then earned an MBA at Thunderbird School of Global Management. Upon graduation, Mary started her political career in Arizona which led to her full-time career as a scheduler for United States Senator Bob Kerry. She lived in Washington DC for 7 years until her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis, after which she moved back to Omaha to pursue a Ph.D. In 2018, she spent much of her time with her father, Jerome Sherman researching possible solutions to help with his battle with cancer. Mary was an exceptional athlete and always enjoyed an active lifestyle. She loved the beach always looked forward to vacations at her favorite destination, Grand Cayman with Bret. Mary charmed everyone she met with her beautiful smile and electric personality. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and always gave more of herself than she than she ever accepted in return.She is preceded in death by her father, Jerome F. Sherman. She is survived by her husband, Bret Johnson; mother, Jeanette Sherman; siblings, Peter Sherman (Kim), Anne McKernan (Patrick) and John Sherman (Laura); loving nephews and nieces; Tyler, Kelly, Kate, Piper, Jack, Jake, Kyle, Grant and Will. The family held a private memorial in Phoenix. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society."She decided to live the life she always imagined." - Anonymous
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.