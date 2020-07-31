Shkolnick, Rodney Age 88 Rodney Shkolnick, beloved husband, father, educator, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois; and brothers, Stanley, Donald, and David. He is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Robyn) Shkolnick and Stuart (Judy) Shkolnick; grandson, Jacob (Holly) Shkolnick; granddaughters: Leah, Lauren, Jordan, and Jillian; great-granddaughter, Vivian Shkolnick; brother-in-law, Gary Greenblatt; sisters-in-law, Phoebe Shkolnick and Sandy Shkolnick; numerous nieces and nephews; and by significant other, Judith Napier. Rodney was a respected member of the legal community, having taught at the Creighton University School of Law for more than 50 years. He was beloved by his students and was voted professor of the year on several occasions. Rodney also enjoyed golfing, traveling, and following University of Iowa football. A private service for family will be held on Friday, July 31st, at Beth El Cemetery in Omaha. A Zoom Shiva / Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, at 4pm. To log on, please follow this link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81129752006. The Meeting ID is 811 2975 2006 and the Passcode is 107481. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, The American Cancer Society, the Rodney and Lois Shkolnick Endowed Scholarship Fund, or the charity of the donor's choice.
