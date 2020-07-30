Simpson, James J. "Jim" September 11, 1943 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Ronda Simpson; parents, Wallace and Bea Simpson. Survived by children, Justin (Amy) Simpson, Laura (Chris) Warren and Andrea (Rodger) Dundas; brothers, David (Marlys) Simpson and Wallace (Rose) Simpson; grandsons, Jack Simpson, Adam Dundas, Will Simpson, Eric Dundas, Beck Simpson, Luke Simpson, Kane Warren and Quinton Warren; many family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Sunday, August 2, 2020, 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. PRIVATE INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.