Simpson, James J. "Jim"




Simpson, James J. "Jim" September 11, 1943 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Ronda Simpson; parents, Wallace and Bea Simpson. Survived by children, Justin (Amy) Simpson, Laura (Chris) Warren and Andrea (Rodger) Dundas; brothers, David (Marlys) Simpson and Wallace (Rose) Simpson; grandsons, Jack Simpson, Adam Dundas, Will Simpson, Eric Dundas, Beck Simpson, Luke Simpson, Kane Warren and Quinton Warren; many family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Sunday, August 2, 2020, 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. PRIVATE INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

