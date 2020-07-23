Skadeland, Donald G. June 30, 1932 - July 21, 2020 Donald G. Skadeland, died July 21, 2020 in Omaha, NE at the age of 88. He was born June 30, 1932 in Minot, ND and grew up in several small towns in that state. After high school, he graduated from North Dakota State University in 1954 with a degree in architectural engineering. Don married Harolyn (Lynn) Kimball, from Sioux Falls, SD in 1956. They were married 58 years until her death in 2014. They met in Pierre, SD while both were employed by the Oahe Dam construction project. He often told how his military draft notice was waiting in the mail when he returned from his honeymoon. After a short time in the Army, the couple moved to Omaha. Don had a 35-year career with the Army Corp of Engineers, retiring in 1989 as Chief of the Architectural Section. Don thrived in relationships and meeting people. His faith in Christ was central to his life and he was active at his Lutheran church, King of Kings, and in the Gideon organization sharing Bibles with individuals and churches across Omaha. He had a particular fondness for Israel, and he went on several trips to the Holy Land. Don spent considerable time as a Kiwanian and for many years volunteered in schools reading to elementary children and also coaching high schoolers how to improve their job interview skills. He enjoyed his Norwegian heritage and was a charter member of the Sons of Norway, Elveby Lodge. More than once, He and Lynn were able to visit Norway and his extended relatives there. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn. He is survived by two sisters: Alyce Kessler, Bismarck, ND and Betty Bergantzel (Doug) Council Bluffs, IA; two children: Dean Skadeland (Linda), Kansas City, MO, and Sandra Skadeland Kloth (Tim), Wichita, KS; three grandchildren: Glori Skadeland Hausner (Toby), Jacob Kloth (Taylor), and Natalie Kloth; twin great-grandchildren: Britta and Clark Hausner; brother-in-law, Howard Kimball (Margaret); one niece, Kimberly Kessler Remboldt; and four nephews: Mark Kessler, David Kessler, Barry Gellner, and Bryan Gellner. Due to COVID-19 there will be no public visitation or funeral. There will be a private family graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may go to the Gideons International PO Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090, or to the memorial of your choice. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
