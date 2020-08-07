You have permission to edit this article.
Skinner, Ella Mae
Skinner, Ella Mae Age 89 Ella Mae Skinner, of Carter Lake, IA, passed away August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy (Gustin) Olsen; husband, Frederick V. Skinner; son, Frederick D. Skinner; grandson, Frederick D. Skinner Jr. Ella Mae is survived by her children, John Skinner (Helen), Sally Hagan (Gary) and Victor Skinner (Janet); brother, Steve Olsen (Wilma); 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3-5pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Skinner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

