Skinner, Ella Mae Age 89 Ella Mae Skinner, of Carter Lake, IA, passed away August 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy (Gustin) Olsen; husband, Frederick V. Skinner; son, Frederick D. Skinner; grandson, Frederick D. Skinner Jr. Ella Mae is survived by her children, John Skinner (Helen), Sally Hagan (Gary) and Victor Skinner (Janet); brother, Steve Olsen (Wilma); 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3-5pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.