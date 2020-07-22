Slauter, Cheryl Anne (Donovan) June 6, 1984 - July 19, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, July 24th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. Visit www.heafeyheafey.com for a full obituary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Slauter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.