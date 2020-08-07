You have permission to edit this article.
Slosser, Lucille Marie January 31, 1936 - August 3, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Harold and Ada (Bishop) Larsen; husband, James Slosser in 1999; infant son; son-in-law, Michael Oehme; sister, June Colton; and brother, Bill Larsen. Survived by daughter, Kari Oehme of Council Bluffs; granddaughter, Andrea Oehme of Hastings, NE; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

