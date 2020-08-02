Smith, Brenda F. April 10, 1957 - July 30, 2020 Survived by husband, Gene Smith; mother, Omie Gipson; children: Yolanda Harris (Dwayne), Gina Gunter (Trenten), and Britney Smith (Alton); grandchildren: Nia Gunter and Trenten "T.J." Gunter Jr.; sisters: Valestine Johnson (Al), Olevia White (William), Lyndell Crooms, Patricia Whitfield (Marvin), and Sandra Gipson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by father, Malvin Gipson; and brother, Larry Gipson. SERVICES: 1pm, Friday, August 7, at Forest Lawn. VIEWING will be one hour prior to Services. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
