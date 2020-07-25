Looking for a loved one?

Smith, Brian P. June 2, 1969 - April 2, 2020 He is survived by his wife, Martalena "Marte" Smith; children, Gabriella Gerner (Noah) and Marco Smith; granddaughter, Kamila; parents, Walter and Sandra Smith; sister, Belinda Weidner (Scott); mother-in-law, Dianne Carroll (Dave); father-in-law, Robert Trelles (Ana); brother-in-law, Bob Trelles; niece and nephews. Vigil Service: Monday, July 27th, 7pm St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with VISITATION starting at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to ALS in the Heartland. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

